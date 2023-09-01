The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has recommended the appointment of Justices Anant Ramanath Hegde and Kannankuzhyil Sreedharan Hemalekha as the Permanent Judges of the Karnataka High Court.

However, it recommended Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah for appointment as an Additional Judge for a fresh term of one year till November 8, 2024, instead of being appointed as a permanent judge.

On 30 May, the Collegium of the Karnataka High Court unanimously recommended the three Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges of the High Court.

The SC Collegium said that it had consulted other Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the Karnataka High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.

"The Committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the above Additional Judges," noted the SC Collegium.

It said that it has scrutinized the material placed on record to assess the merit and suitability of these Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges of the Karnataka High Court.

Having considered all aspects of the matter and on an overall consideration, the Collegium resolved to recommend appointment of Justices Anant Ramanath Hegde and Kannankuzhyil Sreedharan Hemalekha, Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Karnataka High Court against the existing vacancies.

In addition, Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah, instead of being appointed as permanent judge, may be appointed as an Additional Judge for a fresh term of one year, said the Supreme Court collegium.

"The Chief Minister and the Governor of Karnataka have concurred in the above recommendation," said the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

(With inputs from IANS)