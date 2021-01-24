Every 90's kid is lucky to have grown up listening to the magical songs crooned by Lucky Ali. For most of us, he is not just a singer; he is an emotion. Recently, the singer went viral on social media when his good friend Nafisa Ali shared a video of him playing his classic O Sanam in an impromptu gig at Goa's café. Before that Lucky Ali had shared an acoustic version of him singing O Sanam. Since then GEN Z is in awe of musical maestro Lucky Ali.

And now it seems 2021 has begun on a better and brighter note. Vaccinations have rolled in. Actor Varun Dhawan is getting married to his childhood love Natasha Dalal. For music lovers and Lucky Ali fans, the music genius has dropped Sayyaah unplugged for us.

Known for his musical excellence and letting his music and songs speak for himself, the singer quietly released the song on his YouTube channel without making unnecessary noise.

He made no hype about it, no retweets, nor did he spam his Instagram stories. He informed he'll be dropping Sayyaah Unplugged on Saturday evening and he kept his promise.

What is Sayyaah Unplugged?

Sayyaah Unplugged is a beautiful, melodious rendition of his previous hit Sayyah. The original version was released many moons ago, and only Lucky Ali fans are acquainted with the original track. However Sayyah Unplugged is yet another gem from Lucy Ali's musical closet. It's soulful, lyrically soothing and the mesmerising locations of Goa will make you pack your bags.

Watching the video, and seeing Lucky Ali crooning Sayyaah unplugged in pristine locales of Goa beach is a visual treat. His voice touches the chords of our hearts.

Lucky Ali shared a heartfelt note and revealed that he shot for the unplugged version of Sayyaah in Goa.

Fans can't stop gushing over scenic beauty and his soulful voice.

#LuckyAli #Sayyah unplugged version is out now. Missing this voice for many years...https://t.co/48TIlrVHcy — Pradeep Singh Chauhan (@pradeep21941608) January 24, 2021

Tanha hi sahi par dil yahan hansta hai,

Aur khel zamaane ka chalta hai

Tum bhi banke kirdar uljhe raho

Ghulte raho, Mera hai kya

Sayyaah Sayyaah

Tujhe koi samjhe yahaan

Le chala jaa pyaar hai jahaan?@luckyali's magic is here again?❤️?#sayyaah #unplugged #LuckyAli — Malav Shah (@oyemalav) January 23, 2021

Watch the video below:

Here's the original song for anyone interested.

Let's make your Sunday even better, listen to some of the songs crooned and performed by the legend.

We are sure these gems will surely fade away your Monday blues...