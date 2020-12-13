Imagine walking into a cafe and listening to Lucky Ali performing live on O Sanam. Well, this dream became a reality for a lucky few when the singer performed an impromptu concert at the Garden of Dreams (quite literally) in Goa.

Just days after singer Lucky Ali's singing 'O Sanam' went viral. Actor Nafisa Ali captured Lucky Ali's incredible performance on her Instagram, and we're in awe of his sheer brilliance.

Actor Nafisa captures Lucky Ali's impromptu performance.

Nafisa, who is currently residing in Goa, shared a video where the ace singer is seen treating his fans with his yet another soulful rendition of 'O Sanam'. She captioned the viral video as 'Lucky Ali live & impromptu at Arambol. At Garden of Dreams' @officialluckyali #goa'.

In the video, while Lucky is seen crooning while playing his guitar, the crowd surrounding him is seen mesmerized by his voice. One of the sweet moments in the video is when he pauses after singing the line - 'nazro se ab na humko giraana' and the entire crowd goes 'toh bhool na jaana' in unison, and needless to say this particular scene has a different fan base.

This is not the first time that the veteran actor has shared a video of Lucky on her Instagram account. Given that the two are currently in Goa, one can find many such soulful clippings on the veteran actress' Instagram account.

Walking down the memory lane

For the unversed, every 90's kid has grown up listening to soulful songs of magical singer Lucky Ali be it O Sanam, Gori Teri Aankhien Kahe, Teri Yaadien Aate Hai, and many more.

Plugin your earphones, as we are set to take you on a nostalgic trip!

Last month Lucky Ali singing O Sanam went viral we were eternally grateful to hear his voice once again.