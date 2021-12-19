'Veer Savarkar was a great patriot. His thoughts are eternal', Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said this in Bengaluru.

Bommai was speaking after releasing the book 'Veer Savarkar, "The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition", brought out by Nilume Pratishtana on Saturday.

"This book is most relevant in the present political context. Partition had a huge impact on our country. No one has analysed its impact. Our culture has been divided. Veer Savarkar tried to take our culture towards oneness. It is our duty to realise his undivided Hindu culture," he said.

Savarkar showed that it is possible to awaken our conscience even in the era of globalisation and privatisation through our values and culture, he said.

"Savarkar was a thorn in their flesh for the British. He was a revolutionary among the freedom fighters. He was a real nuclear bomb for the British. That is why the British kept him away from the people of this country and incarcerated him in Kalapani (Cellular Jail in Andaman)," Bommai said.

"Savarkar had good relationship with Babasaheb Ambedkar. Both the leaders articulated the view that unity in the Hindu community could be achieved only through eradication of untouchability. Untouchability is an impediment for unity of the country," Bommai said.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalananda Swamy, MLA N. Mahesh and office bearers of Nilume Pratishtana were present on the occasion.

(With inputs from IANS)