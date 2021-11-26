On 26 November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, drafted over a period of two years, eventually coming into effect on 26 January 1950.

Nearly seven decades ago, B.R. Ambedkar played a pivotal role in the drafting of the constitution and chaired the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly which earned him the title of 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Until 2015, the day was observed as National Law Day.

Sharing his sentiments on this day, Prime minister Modi took to his official Twitter account and stated, "No matter how beautiful, well-organized and strong any constitution is made, if it is not run by the true, fearless, selfless servants of the country, then the constitution cannot do anything. This spirit of Dr. Rajendra Prasad is like a guide."

Originally written in Hindi, the tweet came along with the original copy of the document signed by the first president of the country Dr Rajendra Prasad in 1950.

In another tweet, he shared a part of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's original speech in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee.

Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day.



On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar’s speech

in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee. pic.twitter.com/pviZNrKsGd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2021

Social activist and founder of Tribal Army, Hansraj Meena expressed on the official page, "On #ConstitutionDay let's pledge to strongly affirm the values of justice, liberty, equality & fraternity in our public & personal lives. A day to also remember the contribution of Shri Jaipal Singh Munda, only tribal member in Constituent Assembly drafting the Constitution."

Taking the platform, the Congress party paid a tribute to another freedom fighter and leader Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Hooda who formed part of the constituent assembly back then.

Speaking on the occasion of celebrating Constitution Day or Samvidhaan Divas at the event being held at Central Hall, Parliament in Delhi, President Kovind said, "I am happy that the digital versions of the discussions of the Constituent Assembly and the calligraphed and updated versions of the Constitution have been released. Thus, with the help of technology, all these invaluable documents have become accessible to all."

Oppn boycotts

Fourteen opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, skipped the Constitution Day event in parliament alleging that "This government does not respect the Constitution." Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to the opposition leaders after the strategy meeting on Thursday. All 14 opposition parties said they plan to stand united in the winter session of parliament.