Continuing its crackdown on homosexuality, Saudi Arabia government has ordered authorities to seize toys and clothes in rainbow colours, which is a symbol of LGBT and queer pride and LGBT social movements, from businesses. Items like ribbons, skirts, caps, and pencil bags in rainbow colours, most of which cater to young children, are being targeted by the authorities in fresh crackdown on homosexuality.

"We are giving a tour of the items that contradict the Islamic faith and public morals and promote homosexuality, targeting the younger generation," says an official from the Commerce Ministry, which is involved in the campaign.

Gesturing towards a rainbow flag, a journalist says: "The homosexuality flag is present in one of the Riyadh markets." The colours send a "poisoned message" to children, the report says.

It is not clear how many businesses have been targeted as a part of the crackdown or which items were confiscated during the raids by Commerce Ministry.

Saudi's crackdown on homosexuality

Saudi Arabia has often been at the receiving end of strong criticism over its decision to outlaw homosexuality, which is a potential capital offence in the country. The country follows Islamic sharia law as the foundation of the whole court system, which criminalises homosexuality.

The crackdown on homosexuality has gone to the extend that the kingdom has even asked Disney to remove "LGBTQ allusions" from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the request was denied. As a result, the film was not shown in Saudi cinemas. Besides, a source close to Disney revealed that its film Lightyear, which shows a same-sex kiss, has been banned in Saudi Arabia and more than a dozen countries.