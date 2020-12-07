A prominent Lithuanian lawmaker who has railed against 'non-traditional' marriages and LGBT and gay rights has been spotted at home with a naked man, after apparently turning his camera on by accident during an online parliamentary meeting.

Petras Grazulis, a lawmaker from the country's right-wing Order and Justice Party could be seen briefly on video from a committee session of the country's Seimas assembly.

In the footage, circulated widely online, a man appears behind the politician, apparently wearing no clothes, looking over his shoulder at the screen.

The duo is spotted looking at the screen for a few moments — as if to fix some error — before the document took over the screen again.

The chairman of the committee Vytautas Juozapaitis warned that the revelation could throw the parliament into disrepute, adding that "the question is why they are half-naked during working hours."

"Of course we can say that this is someone's personal life, but he is connected with a meeting of the Seimas," Juozapaitis said.

Irony of the situation

Grazulis initially claimed that the man was his son. However, he then apparently changed his story, alleging that it was actually a journalist, Andrius Tapinas, who had been "persecuting" him for a long time.

Despite the fact the man in the video bears no resemblance to Tapinas, the politician implied he had changed his appearance or edited himself into the livestream.

"He's haunting me everywhere, it's no wonder that he got here," he added.

Grazulis has been called the country's most outspoken anti-LGBT lawmaker, and in 2012 said that all gay people should leave Lithuania. A year later, he sent a pair of trousers with a zip-up rear to a local rights group as a supposed gift.

The incident comes only a week after Jozsef Szajer, an MEP and ally of Hungary's right-wing President Viktor Orban, was forced to resign after allegedly participating in a sex party involving at least 20 men, including several diplomats, in Brussels. Szajer is said to have written a large part of Hungary's new constitution, which activists say rolled back rights for LGBT people, on his iPad. Orban has called his former ally's actions "unacceptable and indefensible."

Indecent exposures

Earlier in the year, a United States commentator Jeffrey Toobin was suspended by the New Yorker magazine for showing his penis and masturbating during a conference call with colleagues ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Toobin -- a legal analyst for CNN -- was seen masturbating according to unnamed sources on the call spoken to by Vice News.

In September, an Argentine lawmaker was forced to resign after being caught on a live camera caressing his partner before appearing to partially pull down her top and kiss her breast during a virtual session of the country's lower house of Congress on Thursday.

In June, Ireland's Luke Ming Flanagan appeared to be wearing no trousers as he discussed policy matters with his European Parliament peers. Ameri, in comments to local radio, said that he felt bad about what had happened, adding that his internet connection had been poor and that he had been caught in an intimate moment unawares.