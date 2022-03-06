Saudi Arabia has announced the lifting of most the precautionary measures against Covid-19, citing the improved pandemic situation in the country.

The Interior Ministry decided that social distancing would be cancelled but people still have to wear masks indoors, Xinhua news agency reported citing local media as saying.

Moreover, inbound passengers no longer need to provide a PCR or rapid antigen test, and they are not required to undergo mandatory Covid-19 quarantine upon arrival, the Ministry added.

Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, Saudi Arabia has recorded a total of 747,119 Covid-19 cases and 9,006 deaths.