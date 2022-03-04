The benefits of practicing yoga is well known to one and all. Not only does it keep you healthy but also rejuvenates the mind and soul. Owing to the popularity of yoga and the global acceptance of the practice, the United National General Assembly recognised June 21 as International Yoga Day. Originating in India, yoga has since reached many corners of the world, and now, its reaching schools in Saudi Arabia, too.

The Saudi Yoga Committee in organising a lecture on yoga across in all schools across Saudi Arabia in collaboration with Saudi Schools Sports Federation. The introductory class is to be held on Wednesday, March 9, with the aim to highlight the importance of yoga practice for schools.

In the "Introduction in yoga for schools" lecture, students will be taught basics of yoga, its benefits for different age groups, yoga for the health and physical and mental well-being of school kids, yoga asanas, curriculum for mindfulness, and competitions and tournaments.

Heralding the yoga lecture in Saudi schools will be three lecturers, including Nouf Almarwaai, chairman of Saudi Committee for Yoga, M Ahmad Alsaady, executive director for Saudi Yoga Committee and Abdullah Al-Hudhaifi, psychologist and member of the Saudi Yoga Committee.

Yoga in Saudi Arabia

Earlier this year, first-ever yoga festival was conducted in Saudi Arabia, which witnessed a gathering of more than 1,000 people. The event was organised at the Juman Park in King Abdullah Economic City.

The event was organised by Saudi Yoga Committee, which is a government body that acts as a federation established by the Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee, Ministry of Sports, to promote yoga in the country. Nouf AlMarwaii was appointed the body's president. An MoU was also signed between AYUSH Ministry and Sports Ministry, including Saudi Yoga Committee last year.