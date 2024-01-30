With each passing day, yoga awareness in Saudi Arabia scales new heights. In a recent successful event, Saudi Arabia organized the second Saudi Open Yoga Asana Championship at the Al-Wahda Club in Makkah. The event, which was held on January 27, witnessed enthusiastic participation from both male and female yoga practitioners across various age groups, emphasising the Kingdom's growing interest in the ancient practice.

Leading up to the championship, participants received extensive training from experienced Saudi yoga trainers. The competition was a collaborative effort between the Al-Wahda Club and the Saudi Yoga Committee.

The highlight of the championship was the recognition of the top three winners in each category, who were rewarded with cash prizes and other incentives. This acknowledgement serves as a testament to the participants' dedication and encourages the wider adoption of yoga within the community.

There was a remarkable turnout of 54 girls and 10 boys from various age groups, spanning from 7 years old to 30+, showcasing Saudi talent and commitment to holistic well-being. The Ministry of Sports played a pivotal role in supporting the championship, aligning with the nation's focus on promoting sports and healthy living.

A special recognition was extended to the Royal Alsharq Gold Factory, which generously provided 24-karat gold-plated medals for the winners.

This second edition of the Yoga Asana Championship followed the success of the inaugural tournament held at the University of Science and Technology in December 2022. The turnout, with a majority of female participants, underscored the growing popularity of yoga in the Kingdom.

A panel of judges, comprising qualified Saudi professionals who completed the Leadership Preparation Institute and the Asian Yoga Asana Federation's Yoga Asana Referees Training Program in September 2022, ensured the fair evaluation of participants.

Nouf Al-Marwai, the head of the Saudi Yoga Committee, expressed gratitude to Al-Wahda Club for hosting the championship and commended the nation's authorities for their unwavering support. She also thanked sponsors, participants, and Omar Al-Madani, the head of the Ministry of Sports branch in Makkah, for their contributions.

"A wonderful Yoga event recently took place in Makkah city, featuring the 2nd Yoga Asana Championship. It was a fantastic turnout with 54 girls and 10 boys participating across various age groups, starting from 7 years old to 30+. Special thanks to the Ministry of Sports for their support, Alwahda Club for hosting the event, and Royal Alsharq gold factory for providing the 24 karats gold plated medals," Nouf Al-Marwai wrote on X.

Reflecting on the event, Al-Marwai emphasized that the open tournament aimed to promote international games, support sports practice, and encourage local participation among athletes. She highlighted the positive impact of yoga on both physical and mental well-being, emphasizing its contribution to an improved quality of life.

As Saudi Arabia continues to embrace the benefits of yoga, events like the Saudi Open Yoga Asana Championship serve as catalysts for promoting a healthier and more balanced lifestyle within the Kingdom.