Burgeoning yoga awareness took a new course in Saudi Arabia as a yoga lecture and workshop in Jeddah witnessed enthusiastic participation. Delegates from 11 Arab countries took part in the workshop, which was held by the Saudi Yoga Committee as a part of the Arab Youth Empowerment Program organized by the Ministry of Sports.

The yoga workshop and lecture were held in Jeddah on Saturday, with the aim to introduce the importance of practicing yoga to improve the quality of life and spread it in the Arab world. The emphasis was on supporting Arab countries to organize activities related to yoga and spreading awareness among the participants about the developments and practices of yoga in the Kingdom.

The Arab Youth Empowerment Program began on December 22 and will run through December 30 under the umbrella of the Ministry of Sports. The program aims to introduce the Arab youth delegations to the sporting, cultural and recreational developments in the region, including yoga. The Saudi Yoga Committee is effectively working towards spreading the culture of yoga with all its types, professional Yogasana Sports, and yoga therapy in the Kingdom to improve health and enhance physical and psychological well-being.

Boosting yoga in Saudi for benefit of everyone

Nouf AL-Marwaai, president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, said the workshop and the lecture is the step in the right direction to launch competitions and events to promote yoga in the region on a larger scale. Al-Marwaai believes in her mission to increase the number of practitioners and motivate them to spread awareness and enthusiasm for its practice as a way of life, increase and encourage events and initiatives, and build a healthy generation of yoga lovers, both amateurs, and professionals.

Al-Marwaai also added that the Saudi Yoga Committee is currently working on achieving several goals right from forming qualified teams to participate in events and tournaments to training referees capable of effective participation, and working to provide gyms affiliated with the Saudi Yoga Committee in various cities of the Kingdom.

Earlier this month, Yogasana Sports Championship was held in Jeddah for the first time in the history of Saudi Arabia. The event witnessed active participation from people across different age groups, who performed various "asanas" or postures.

In September, the Saudi Yoga Committee had organized a virtual introductory lecture for all university representatives across KSA on Yoga under the title (Yoga for University Students of Both Genders), at the headquarters of the Saudi Universities Sports Federation- SUSF in Ministry of Education, Riyadh.