Saudi Arabia has been officially announced as the host country for the FIFA World Cup 2034, a first for the Middle Eastern nation. This historic announcement has sparked a wave of jubilant celebrations across the globe. Vibrant flash mobs have been organized at iconic locations such as London's Piccadilly Circus and Dubai Mall's fountain, adding to the festive atmosphere.

In addition to the global celebrations, Saudi Arabia is also set to make history as the first country to host the expanded 48-team tournament format single-handedly. The matches are scheduled to be hosted across various cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, and Abha. The Saudi Tourism Authority has taken the initiative to organize on-ground activities in key international locations to celebrate the successful bid.

These activities, featuring Saudi flash mobs, aim to showcase the country's rich culture and highlight the destinations set to host the matches. Domestically, celebrations took place in five iconic locations: Salwa Palace, Historic Jeddah, Hegra, Rijal Almaa, and Ithra. The public was invited to join in and commemorate this milestone, reflecting the nation's enthusiasm and readiness to host the prestigious tournament.

The confirmation of Saudi Arabia as the host for the FIFA World Cup 2034 has been met with enthusiasm from football stars worldwide. Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Riyadh-based football club Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, expressed his confidence in the plans drawn up by the Saudi bid. Ronaldo predicts that the tournament will be amazing, praising the infrastructure, stadiums, conditions for fans, and airports.

Despite the excitement, the decision to award the World Cup to Saudi Arabia has not been without controversy. Critics have pointed out potential human rights risks and the manipulation of FIFA regulations. However, the preparations are in full swing, and the country is committed to addressing these concerns and ensuring a successful and memorable tournament.

The news of Saudi Arabia hosting the World Cup comes amidst a rapid growth in the country's football scene. The Saudi Pro League has seen a significant rise in its profile, with international stars like Neymar, Ngolo Kante, and Sadio Mane featuring for some of the top teams. The league's growth has been rapid, with seven or eight big clubs now posing a significant challenge.