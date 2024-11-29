The football world is abuzz with the recent announcement from Zurich, revealing the shortlist for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024. The list of nominees for the best male player category includes some of the most talented and celebrated players in the sport. Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham have been recognized for their exceptional performances in both club and national team levels throughout the year.

The list of nominees extends beyond these three, with other notable names such as Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde from Real Madrid, Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, Lamine Yamal from Barcelona, and Lionel Messi from Inter Miami. Manchester City's Rodri, Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, who recently retired, and Vinicius Jr also from Real Madrid, are also in the running for the prestigious award.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 recognizes excellence in various categories, including Best FIFA Men's Player, Best FIFA Women's Player, Best FIFA Men's Coach, Best FIFA Women's Coach, Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper, and Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper.

The winners of these awards will be decided through a balanced voting system involving fans, current captains and coaches of all women's/men's national teams, and media representatives. The FIFA Fan Award, however, will be chosen entirely by fans, while the recipient of the FIFA Fair Play Award will be decided by an expert panel. The new FIFA Marta Award and the FIFA Puskás Award will see voting split equally between fans and a panel of FIFA Legends.

The coaching category also sees some familiar faces with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who won coach of the year in 2023, nominated again. He is joined by Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti, Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, and Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

The goalkeeper of the year award nominees include Arsenal's David Raya, Manchester City's Ederson, and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, along with Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin, Paris St-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan's Mike Maignan, and Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simon.

The awards have sparked debates among sports fans, with many speculating on the potential winners. Some have questioned the criteria for the awards, suggesting that all positions should be considered, not just the top goalscorers. Others have pointed out the dominance of Manchester City players in the nominations, reflecting the team's exceptional performance in recent years.

The awards have also seen their share of controversy, with some questioning the inclusion of certain players over others. For instance, the omission of Cristiano Ronaldo from the shortlist following his underwhelming display for Manchester United and Portugal raised eyebrows. Similarly, the inclusion of Lionel Messi, despite his World Cup performance being explicitly omitted from the consideration period, has sparked debates.

Despite these controversies, the awards remain a significant event in the football calendar, celebrating the achievements of players, coaches, and teams in the sport. The winners will be announced in a ceremony that promises to be as thrilling as the football year it celebrates. The anticipation is high, and the football world eagerly awaits the results.