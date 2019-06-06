Tensions escalated between the United States and China following a report, which revealed that Saudi Arabia has notably escalated its ballistic missile program, with the help of China.

According to US intelligence, the latest development threatens decades of the US government efforts to limit missile proliferation in the Middle East.

Three sources who had direct intel of the matter said that the Trump administration did not initially disclose its knowledge of this classified development to key members of Congress, reports CNN.

The sources further said that the Democrats were "infuriated" as they obtained information regarding the matter outside of regular US government channels and concluded it had been a deliberate effort as there were a series of the briefing where they say it "should have been presented".

The classified information indicates that apart from expansion in the missile infrastructure, Saudi Arabia has also purchased technology from China.