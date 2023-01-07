A day after declaring Arbaz Ahmad Mir of the Lashkar-e-Toiba as a terrorist, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday designated Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative Dr. Asif Maqbool Dar as a "terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. A resident of Jammu and Kashmir, Dar is presently based in Saudi Arabia.

In a notification, the MHA said that Dr. Asif Maqbool, who is a resident of Bandey Payeen, Wagoora, Baramulla, presently based at Daman, Ash Sharqiyah, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, is associated with Hizb-Ul- Mujahideen.

"The said Dr. Asif Maqbool Dar is involved in instigating or provoking the youth of Kashmir Valley for terrorist activities by using social media platforms," reads the notification.

According to the MHA, Dr. Asif Maqbool Dar is one of the leading radical voices on social media and is involved in nefariously influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms against the Indian government and security forces.

The MHA further said that Dr. Asif Maqbool Dar is accused in a case investigated by the National Investigating Agency relating to a conspiracy hatched by the cadres of the terrorist organization to undertake violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and major cities in India including New Delhi on the direction of handlers based across the border.

Earlier killer of teacher Rajni Bala was declared as a terrorist

Earlier on Friday, MHA designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Arbaz Ahmad Mir as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 for his involvement in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, including a female teacher Rajni Bala.

The MHA announced in a late Friday night notification, stating that Mir, who belongs to Jammu and Kashmir, is presently based in Pakistan and is working for LeT from across the border.

"Mir is involved in target killing and has emerged as the main conspirator in killing one female teacher, Rajni Bala in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He is also involved in coordinating terrorism in Kashmir valley and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms or ammunition or explosives from across the border," said the notification.

Rajni Bala from Jammu was shot dead outside her workplace, Government High School, Gopalpora, in Kulgam district on May 31, 2022.

Mir, son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir, who belongs to Gufbal village in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, is involved in coordinating terrorism in Kashmir valley and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms or ammunition or explosives from across the border, it said.

Jaish proxy PAFF banned

The Union Home Ministry on Friday banned the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy outfit of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, for its involvement in terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the PAFF has been regularly issuing threats to security forces, political leaders, and civilians working in Jammu and Kashmir from other States.

The PAFF, along with other organizations, is involved in pro-actively conspiring both physically and in social media to undertake violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and major cities in India, it said.

Along with other organizations, PAFF is indulging in the radicalization of impressionable youth for recruitment and training in handling guns, ammunition, and explosives. The group has also been involved in terrorism. It has committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India, the Home Ministry said.

Therefore, exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central government declared PAFF a banned organization, the Ministry said.