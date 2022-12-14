A total of nine Kashmiri Pandits were killed in the Kashmir Valley from 2020 to 2022. This information was shared by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Among the nine, four Kashmiri Pandits including a person belonging to the Kashmiri Rajput community were killed in 2022, four in 2021, and one in 2020, Sharing details in the Upper House by Rai in a written reply to Congress Raja Sabha member Rajmani Patel.

The Union Minister further said the government has a policy of "zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Home Ministry has taken various measures to protect the lives of the civilians in Jammu and Kashmir which include round-the-clock nakas at strategic points, strict enforcement of the law against anti-national elements.

The Minister further said that Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) have been intensified to effectively deal with the challenges posed by terrorist organizations, surveillance on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them, sharing of Intelligence inputs on a real-time basis amongst all security forces operating in Jammu and Kashmir, day and night area domination and security arrangements through appropriate deployment.

Lt Governor inspects transit accommodations for Kashmiri Pandit employees.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted an on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the transit accommodations for PM Package employees at Baramulla and Bandipora on Wednesday.

The Lt Governor ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at the two sites and emphasized the timely completion of all the works. He interacted with the officials, engineers engaged at Baramulla and Bandipora.

The concerned Deputy Commissioners briefed the Lt Governor on the progress of works pertaining to different departments including power, water supply, and other additional works.