To establish lasting and sustainable peace in the Union Territory (UT), the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir Police have been working on different fronts to frustrate the evil designs of those sitting across the border.

On one hand, forces have stepped up the "all-out campaign" to eliminate all active terrorists while on the other hand authorities have been engaging youth in counseling to stop them from joining the path of bloodshed and destruction.

"We are counseling the young boys and making them understand the evil designs and conspiracies being hatched by Pakistani agencies," J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.

He said that through counseling youth are educated about the gameplan of Pakistan's agencies to fuel bloodshed and destruction by spoiling the future of the younger generation.

"Youth of J&K have realized that Pakistani agencies are enjoying bloodshed and forces sitting across the border have bled Jammu and Kashmir for the past three decades", the DGP said and added that youth have understood that time has come to understand their strategy, shun the path, condemn their actions and stand up against them.

"We are getting the support of every section of the society, especially youth to eradicate the menace of terrorism", he said.

"We have the overwhelming support of the public, a large section of the youngsters are with us and that is the reason that terrorism has come down to its lowest level. The residual terrorism will also be finished as well," the DGP said.

Terrorism in J&K is at its lowest ebb

The DGP said that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is at its lowest ebb and the Jammu region is almost cleared of terrorism due to the pro-active approach of security agencies along with the cooperation of people.

The DGP said that the security forces are continuously foiling Pakistan's conspiracies to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the Union Territory.

"Terrorism has reached its lowest ebb in Jammu and Kashmir. Barring one district where three to four terrorists are active, the rest of nine districts in Jammu region are free from terrorism," Singh told reporters.

J&K Police chief said 2022 proved a most successful year for the security agencies in their fight against terrorism.

"The situation is such that the recruits are forced to think 10 times whether the path they are going to tread is worth a selection or rejection, he added.

Replying to a question regarding the security scenario in Jammu province, the DGP said that there are three to four terrorists active in one of the 10 districts of the Jammu region and an operation is underway to neutralize them. The district will also be cleared as well.

The DGP said police and other security agencies are fully alert to the threat posed by Pakistani agencies that are conspiring to reactivate certain elements to carry out attacks and disturb the peace.