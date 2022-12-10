The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a poster seeking information about the four most wanted terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF)-an offshoot of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Posters of four terrorists with a reward of 10 lakh each have been pasted in Pulwama and other cities. All these terrorists are wanted in the terrorist activities of TRF, the frontal terrorist organization of Lashkar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The four people wanted in a terrorism-related case are two Pakistani nationals operating a terrorist organization, The Resistance Front (TRF), and two local terrorists.

All four are wanted by the NIA in connection with a case registered in the year 2021 in connection with a conspiracy hatched for radicalizing, motivating, and recruiting youths of Jammu and Kashmir to effect violent activities in the Union Territory and the rest of India.

The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The cash reward was declared against Pakistani nationals including Saleem Rehmani alias Abu Saad of Nawab Shah, Sindh and Saifullah Sajid Jatt of Shangamanga in Kasur, and their local associates Sajjad Gul of Srinagar and Basit Ahmad Dar of Redwani Payeen in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The NIA said that the identity of the informer leading to the arrest of the four wanted shall be kept secret.

A senior police officer said that Basit Ahmad Dar is in Kashmir while others are operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Basit is also wanted by Police and joined terrorism last year and is involved in several attacks.

Another local terrorist has been identified as Redwani Payen, a resident of Basit Ahmed Dar in the Kulgam district. He has been defined as a hardcore terrorist of the TRF.

Second-time awards have been announced for these terrorists

During the last one year, NIA has announced awards for these four terrorists. Earlier in March this year the NIA had announced awards for these terrorists who are evading arrest since the registration of a case against them in the year 2021.

In October 2021, the NIA sleuths raided the house of Dr. Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh of Rose Avenue Zainakote in Srinagar who is the father of TRF commander Sajjad Gul.

Two wanted terrorists are Pak nationals

Among the four terrorists wanted by the NIA, two are Pakistani nationals. They have been issued have been identified as Salim Rahmani alias Abu Saad resident Nawab Shah Sindh Pakistan and Saifullah Sajid Jat resident village Shangmanga Punjab Pakistan.

The NIA has said that a reward of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the person giving information regarding these terrorists. Also, the information of the informer will be kept secret. For this, NIA has issued a telephone number as well as a WhatsApp number on which such information can be shared.

Wanted in case of the radicalization of youth

NIA had earlier also declared rewards on these four Lashkar-related TRF terrorists in April. NIA is looking for these terrorists in a case registered on 18 November 2021. The case pertains to the conspiracy hatched for violent activities, the radicalization of youth, and recruitment in terrorism.