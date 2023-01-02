Within minutes after the firing incident in the Dangri area of Rajouri district in Jammu province, terrorists on Sunday lobbed a grenade in a crowded area in Srinagar city resulting in injury of a boy in the Hawal locality.

A spokesman of Srinagar Police said on Twitter: "There was an attempt to throw a grenade on a CRPF vehicle in the crowded area of MK Chowk it missed the target and caused minor splinter injury to one local boy. Operations launched in the area to nab the culprit."

The injured has been identified as Sameer Ahmed Malla son of Manzoor Ahmed Malla resident of Habak.

Huge cache of arms, narcotics seized; one arrested

Meanwhile, in big success, Kupwara Police arrested a person from the Karnah area of the district and recovered a huge quantity of arms, ammunition, and narcotics.

Based on specific information received by District Police Kupwara, that a huge consignment of arms, ammunition, and narcotics has been smuggled in by two persons in the Chatkadi area of Police Station Karnah, a joint search operation was carried out by a police team led by SHO Karnah along with a team of Army 6 JAK RIF.

During the search operation, one Umar Aziz son of Aziz-u- Rehman Kumar a resident of Chatkadi was apprehended. On his sustained questioning, Umar confessed to receiving a consignment of arms, ammunition, and narcotics.

On Umar's disclosure, a detailed search was carried out and a huge consignment of narcotics and arms, and ammunition was recovered from Garangnard Chatkadi. The recoveries include five pistols, 10 pistol magazines, 77 pistol rounds, one pistol cleaning rod, one Pistol User Manual guide, four hand grenades, and 10 packets of Heroin weighing 9.450 kg.

An FIR under number 01/2023 u/s 7/25 IA Act, 5 Explosive Substances Act 8/21-29 NDPS Act 13,18, 20, 23 & 38 UA(P)Act stands registered and an investigation was taken up. As per inputs, the consignment was meant for The Resistance Front (TRF) offshoot of the proscribed terrorist organization Lashkar e Toiba (LeT).