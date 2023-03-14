Satish Kaushik's ashes have now been immersed into the Holy river Ganga at Haridwar. The veteran actor passed away after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest on March 8, in Delhi. The 66-year-old actor was in Delhi when he passed away. His wife and daughter are yet to come to terms with this shock and for the two of them, life has come to a standstill.

Satish Kaushik's nephew spills the beans

Satish Kaushik's nephew, who lit his pyre and even immersed his ashes in Ganga, has revealed that his wife is in a bad shape. "They are trying to come to terms but no... they are in bad shape. Shashi aunty goes quiet and flashes of memories roll back. Vanshika might not say it in front of the guests but the moment she retires into a corner, she starts feeling uncomfortable. Life has come to a standstill for his family."

The viral video

A video of Satish Kaushik dancing on Holi, a day before his sudden demise has taken over the internet. Reacting to it, the Nishant, who also happens to be one of the producers at Satish Kaushik Entertainment said, "That was Satish ji. He was always like that, full of life. Even if he sat in a corner to rest, he would soon be up and doing something. He could never sit idle. Right now, he was very busy with the editing of Kaagaz 2."

Satish Kaushik's manager revealed that while they were rushing him to the hospital in their car, the Mr India actor laid his head on the manager's shoulders and told him that he doesn't want to die.