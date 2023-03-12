Bollywood veteran actor and maverick director Satish Kaushik's untimely demise has sent shockwaves to the nation. Satish Kaushik passed away from an alleged heart attack on March 9 in Gurugram.

The actor celebrated Holi just two days before his death in Mumbai with Javed-Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Tanvi Azmi, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha and many others then flew to Delhi to join some other friends the next day.

As per reports, the 66-year-old old actor passed away on March 9 at Malu's farmhouse in Delhi. Kaushik had complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital, but met with his demise on the way.

Anupam Kher shared the news of his friend's demise

His close friend and actor-director Anupam Kher took to social media and informed the cause of his 45 years old dear friend's demise.

Along with his picture featuring Satish Kaushik, and Anupam Kher in a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Delhi Police recovers 'medicines' from the farmhouse where the actor stayed

Days after the demise of 66-year-old veteran actor, Satish Kaushik, a crime team of Delhi's South-West district police visited the farmhouse, where the late actor was staying, sources said on Saturday. Reportedly, Delhi police have recovered some 'medicines' from the place where he was staying. They have also pulled out the entire guest list of the party and further questioning is underway.

Amidst the ongoing probe, Saanvi Malu, the second wife of businessman and Kuber Group's director Vikas Malu, has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner, accusing her husband of poisoning veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. Her claims range from Kaushik being poisoned to her husband taking a sum of Rs 15 crores loan from the actor.

Claims by Businessman's wife

The woman made the claim in a complaint she lodged with the Delhi Police Commissioner's office, alleging that Kaushik was demanding the money back which her husband didn't want to repay.

According to the woman's letter, Satish Kaushik had loaned the businessman Rs 15 crore and met him abroad once to get his money back. However, the two allegedly had a heated argument over it, with Vikas promising to return the money.

In her letter, Saanvi alleged that the actor had loaned her husband Rs 15 crore and met him abroad once to get his money back. However, the two had a heated argument over it and Vikas promised to return the money to Kaushik, she claimed.

She alleged that Kaushik was murdered with some pills which were arranged by her husband

Saanvi further said that since the actor took ill at her husband's farmhouse, she suspected that Vikas could have poisoned him to get out of returning the money.

She claimed that on August 23, 2022, Kaushik visited their house in Dubai and demanded Rs 15 crore from her husband.

"I was present in the drawing room where both Kaushik and my husband got involved in an argument. Kaushik was saying that he was in dire need of money and it has been three years since he gave Rs 15 crore to my husband for investment purposes. Kaushik also said that neither any investment was made nor his money was returned for which he was feeling cheated," read the complaint.

The woman claimed that she got married to the businessman on March 13, 2019, adding that she was introduced to Kaushik by her husband and the late actor met them regularly in India and Dubai.

Probe underway

The Delhi Police are yet to comment on the new allegations made by Saanvi Malu, although they did recover 'objectionable medicines' from the businessman's farmhouse - as reported by NDTV.

However, the police's autopsy report states that the actor died of a heart attack. So far, Kaushik's family has made no allegations so far.

Actor Satish Kaushik's mortal remains were laid to rest in the presence of his family members and close industry friends. On March 9, the late actor's friend of four decades Anupam Kher cried inconsolably as he bid his final goodbye to his actor-friend. Besides Anupam Kher, several Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Javed Akhtar, Farha Akhtar, Sikander Kher and Boney Kapoor, among others, arrived at his Mumbai residence to pay their last respect.

Satish Kaushik was 66 and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika.