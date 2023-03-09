The news of Satish Kaushik's untimely death has left the nation shocked and shattered. The veteran actor known for his roles in films like – Mr India, Deewana Mastana, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Jamai Raja, Ram Lakhan and many others; has left behind a huge void in the industry. The veteran actor passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Delhi last night. He was 66.

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife and daughter. The ace director got married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985. The couple welcomed their first child in 1994 but lost him in 1996 at the age of 2. In 2012, Satish and Shashi welcomed their second child, a baby girl, reportedly via surrogacy.

Kaushik's net worth

Satish has been an integral part of the industry for over five decades. From acting, and directing to producing; the late actor has done it all. If reports are anything to go by, the Tere Naam director's net worth is Rs 120 crore. The actor is said to own a bungalow in Mumbai and a farmhouse in Chandigarh.

Automobiles and properties

Satish is said to be quite fond of food and automobiles. He reportedly has an Audi Q7, Audi Q3, and even an MG Hector. Satish was last seen in Thar also starring Anil Kapoor and his son, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency will be the last film, Kaushik will be seen in.

"Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti," Kangana tweeted.