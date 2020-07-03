In the wake of the Sathankulam custodial deaths case, on Friday, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court. The PIL demanded that the Tamil Nadu chief minister shouldn't hold the portfolio of the Home Ministry till the case is probed and completed.

This PIL was filed and has made the charge at the CM since the case of the custodial deaths at Sathankulam came to the fore has been making statements that can be seen as trying to save the accused policemen.

PIL filed in SC

The Sathankulam custodial deaths shocked the nation last week, following the death of the father-son duo. P Jayaraj and his son Bennicks (Fenix) were allegedly brutally murdered while under arrest. The nation rose in uproar against the tragic deaths of the shopkeepers, demanding justice.

An investigation was ordered into the matter. Now, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court demanding to seek the court's interventions in order that the Tamil Nadu CM, Edappadi K Palaniswami should not hold the portfolio of the home ministry until the investigation and the trial into the case is complete.

The PIL was filed by the advocate A Rajarajan. It further urged that CBCID of Tamil Nadu Police should probe the CM's role in trying to save the accused policemen, it read, "by misusing his official capacity." The petition adds that for a free and fair trial the CM cannot be leading the Home Ministry.

The PIL reads, "...free and fair investigation is not at all possible under administrative leadership of the 1st respondent (Chief Minister Palaniswamy) who is heading the home department and further the role of 1st respondent in screeing and safeguarding the persons accused of 302 IPC by using his official capacity have to be investigated..." as reported by Bar & Bench.

The petition cites a June 24th public statement by the CM saying that the father-son duo died by illness and ruled out any foul play or police involvement in their death. This statement was made on account of protecting the government and authorities from public attacks regarding police brutality.