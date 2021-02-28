The successful launch of earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 is the first step to a partnership between India and Brazil to grow further, said Brazilian Minister for Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications Marcos Pontes here on Sunday.

India on Sunday morning successfully put into orbit with its rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C51 (PSLV-C51) Amazonia-1, the first satellite to be designed and built by Brazil.

Addressing the gathering at the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) mission control centre here, Pontes said: "We have been working on the satellite for many years. It is an important moment for us."

An astronaut himself, Pontes said the successful launch represents a new era for the Brazilian satellite industry.

Pontes is the only Brazilian to go into space as a part of a partnership between Brazilian Space Agency and Russian Space Agency.

Brazil, India relations foster

Continuing further, he said this is the first step to a partnership between India and Brazil to grow further.

It is the beginning of a stronger relationship between the two countries. The two countries will work together and win together, Pontes said.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE) and built by the Brazilian industry.

K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO said the Amazonia-1 satellite was placed in a precise orbit and its solar panels have been deployed.

Sivan said India and ISRO feel proud to launch the first satellite to be designed and built by Brazil.

(With inputs from IANS)