Sarzameen actress Piloo Vidyarthi feels that Ibrahim Ali Khan lacks depth. The veteran actress has said that he might be well mannered but he needs to have depth. She also said that acting is dependent on the life experiences, which Ibrahim hasn't had yet.

Co-star feels he lacks depth

Piloo also revealed that she is miffed with the makers of Netflix release - Sarzameen - for chopping off her role. She mentioned how she is not promoting the film as her part was reduced to nothing in the film by director Kiyoze Irani. Talking about the Pataudi boy, she said, "Acting depends on your life experiences—how you have lived your life."

"He was very nice to me, clicked photos. But I think he needs to have some depth. Star kids are also under a lot of pressure to live up to their parents. And Ibrahim comes from a family of big achievers. They have seen attention since forever. No one is bad," she further told News18.

Ibrahim Ali Khan had received a lot of hate and negativity for his debut film - Nadaaniyan - opposite Khushi Kapoor. From his physical feature to his acting chops, everything was put under scrutiny. When his Sarzameen co-star, Prithviraj was asked to comment on the same, he had said that Khan should be able to face criticism.

Prithviraj on Ibrahim facing criticism

"See, Ibrahim will be wonderful in this film, but that's not going to put an end to anything. Hello, if Shah Rukh Khan sir can still be criticised, why can't Ibrahim Ali Khan be criticised? Come on. From where I come from, Mohanlal sir and Mammootty sir are still criticised. There's nothing bigger than that for us to understand that that's never going to end," he had said in an interview.

Sarzameen received mixed reviews on social media. The film starred Kajol and Prithviraj along with Ibrahim Ali Khan.