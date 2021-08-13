Buoyed with the pouring birthday wishes (August 9th) and thumping response for the Sarkaru Vaari Paata 'blaster' teaser, Mahesh Babu seems to be on high. With another fresh schedule, Telugu's superstar is all set to participate in the upcoming shoot.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata wrapped up an important schedule in Hyderabad today. The team has planned to continue the shooting, as they take upon the fresh schedule to their next location- Goa.

Goa schedule begins

The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata managed to erect a fancy set in Goa, where Mahesh Babu started shooting. An intense action sequence was shot at the location, under the supervision of fight masters Ram-Laxman.

"Team #SarkaruVaariPaata pumped up with the Blockbuster Response for the #BLASTER, Resumes Shoot in Goa with an Intense Fight choreographed by Ram-Laxman Masters", the production house wrote on their Twitter handle.

A working still was released by the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata earlier today. The picture captured from the sets of the movie features Mahesh Babu, director Parasuram and Ram-Lakshman masters discussing the action sequence being shot in Goa.

Other details

Sarkaaru Vaari Paata Movie is directed by Parusuram Petla and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravishankar Yelamanchili, Raam Achanta & Gopi Achanta.

This action entertainer is bankrolled under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments & 14 Reels Plus. Actors Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and others are to appear in important roles in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The music is being composed by SS Thaman.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata release date

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated for its grand release on January 13, 2022. Other biggies- PSPKRana movie, Radhe Shyam, etc. are also slated for their releases in the same Sankranthi season.