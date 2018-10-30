The fate of Vijay's Sarkar will be decided by the Madras High Court on Tuesday, 30 October despite the South Indian Writers' Association (SIFW) backing the budding filmmaker who made plagiarism allegations on AR Murugadoss.

The case will come up for hearing today and the court is expected to pass its verdict after hearing the stories from both the sides. It has to be seen how much dos SIFW's stand on the issue will impact the case.

Aspiring filmmaker Varun Rajendran has filed the petition stating that the story of Sarkar has been stolen and made plagiarism allegations on AR Murugadoss. He claims to have registered the story with the South Indian Writers' Association in 2007 and makers have taken the idea without his consent.

The petitioner is now seeking a ban on Sarkar. What has given a fillip to his claims is that the SIFW has put its weight behind Varun Rajendran, who has written the story Sengol.

The SIFW has found out similarities between both the stories. "I felt the story had similarities and spoke with AR Murugadoss about it. As I have become the President of SIFW for the first time, I did not wish to create unnecessary controversies and tried for a compromise," K Bhagyaraj, the President of the guild, said in an interview.

However, AR Murugadoss has slammed K Bhagyaraj citing that the writers' guild has taken the stand without reading the bound script of Sarkar.

The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is scheduled for release on 6 November on the occasion of Deepavali festival. The makers need the court's verdict at the earliest as it will pave way for the advance booking of tickets for the film.

AR Murugadoss' Sarkar is an action thriller produced by Sun Pictures. Keerthy Suresh plays Vijay's love interest, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a key role.