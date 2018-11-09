A fan of Vijay has apparently taken the message given by 'Sarkar' to heart as he broke the free laptop given by the Tamil Nadu government. The video has now gone viral.

In the film, people were asked to throw mixer grinders into a fire, a scene that has already created a controversy as it has offended the ruling AIADMK. The party workers feel that the scene is an insult to late J Jayalalithaa, who used to provide freebies for the poor.

The fan seems to have been inspired by AR Murugadoss' message. However, his act has come under severe criticism. "Video of a guy breaking Table Fan given for free by Tamilnadu Government , Dey loosu - Its your tax money da. Oppose freebies , protest for future ban of freebies, don't break the ones given to u already. #Sarkar. [sic]" Prashanth Rangasamy, popular Youtuber, slams the act by the fan.

The state government provides free laptops to the Class 12 students in government and government-aided schools. Further, the students in government polytechnic colleges will be also covered in the scheme in Tamil Nadu.

Have you seen a Bigger Idiot than this #Vijay Fan ?



Dear @actorvijay @ARMurugadoss - Slap your self to brainwash such Idiots.



Dear @AIADMKOfficial @CMOTamilNadu @OfficeOfOPS @AIADMKITWINGOFL



There are lot of Poor Gov school students who are needy. Such things not encouraging pic.twitter.com/dSMrtwfhQw — Kamaljii (@kamaljii) November 9, 2018

However, the controversial scene and dialogues in Sarkar will be reportedly removed from the movie following protests from the AIADMK party members. A sedition complaint has been filed with the Chennai Police Commisoner.

On the other hand, AR Murugadoss has moved the Madras High Court for an anticipatory bail.