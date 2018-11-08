Sedition laws in India are apparently becoming a tool to curb free speech as journalists and a few well-known personalities like actress-turned-politician Ramya are facing sedition charges. Now, a complaint has been filed against AR Murugadoss over some controversial scenes in his latest movie Sarkar starring Vijay and Keerthy Suresh.

A man named G Devarajan filed the complaint with Chennai City Police Commissioner on Thursday, 8 November, stating that the Vijay-starrer has mocked the governments' welfare schemes given for the poor.

"It pained me to watch the scene in which AR Murugadoss threw the free mixie and grinders into the fire in the movie Sarkar. The things that he threw into the fire were properties (symbols) of the government. This scene was shot with an intention to insult Tamil Nadu government," The News Minute quoted the complainant as pointing it out.

According to Devarajan, AR Murugadoss has attempted to break the harmony in the society and to insult the state government. He wants the director to be treated like a traitor who has tried to instigate violence and requested the police to file a case under section 124A (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On the other hand, the members of the AIADMK are irked by several scenes as they feel the film has taken potshots at late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. There was also protests held outside a few theatres in Madurai and some matinee shows have been reportedly cancelled.

Nonetheless, Sarkar, which has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, has got an earth-shattering opening with the movie grossing over Rs 100 crore in two days at the worldwide box office.