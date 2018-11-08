Vijay's Sarkar has created a new record at the Chennai box office. Despite failing to have special early morning shows, the movie has come out with flying colours. Well, it has retained the momentum as the flick has done fantastic business on day two in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The film had over 260 shows on day two in Chennai in 70 screens. The advance booking of tickets of Sarkar met with never-before kind of response from the public and multiplexes and single screens sold a huge number of tickets for the first three days.

It is evident after Sarkar's great business at the Chennai box office in the first two days. While the movie approximately grossed Rs 2.41 crore on the first day, the movie is estimated to have easily grossed over Rs 1.75 crore. In short, the Vijay-starrer has grossed above Rs 4.16 crore in two days.

Abhirami Ramanathan, who is distributing the movie in Chennai, has shared his excitement after Sarkar got a dream start. "I am very very happy, " he said when media asked about the film's collection.

Not just in Chennai, Sarkar has done superb business across Tamil Nadu. The movie saw the light of the day in 650+ screens. It is virtually having a solo release as a few small movies released for Diwali face no threat to the Vijay-starrer. Hence, the AR Murugadoss' creation is expected to overcome the mixed talks and strike gold at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Meanwhile, Sarkar has registered a solid opening in the US, UK and Australia.