Malaika Arora turned up as the most elegant looking guest at the engagement ceremony of philanthropist Seema Singh's daughter. Malaika made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived looking like a goddess in a cherry red saree which she had paired with golden jewellery. Several celebs including Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea and more were spotted at the event.

Pictures and videos of Malaika Arora from the event surfaced on social media and soon the diva was bombarded with lovely comments from social media. Netizens seemed smitten by Malla's elegance and charm in her saree look. And these comments are a proof.

"Why doesn't she wear Indian often?" asked a user.

"She is looking so beautiful in this," another user commented.

"Saree suits her so so much," read a comment.

"First time I can say she is looking beautiful," another comment read.

"Red suits her," a fan opined.

"Elegance in red," another person commented.

"This cherry look is suiting her," another fan dropped a comment with fire and heart emojis.

Malaika, who is seldom seen in ethnic wears, was seen flaunting her curves in the saree. Arora's ex, Arjun Kapoor was also spotted at the do but the two didn't get clicked together. However, their exit from Lilavati hospital together after meeting Saif Ali Khan had sparked their patch up rumours. The Ishaqzaade actor had recently announced his 'single status' at an event.

What went wrong in his relationships

Arjun Kapoor had recently said in an interview with Raj Shamani that he is not commitment phobic but fears that he would lose the person he loves. "I think I have a fear of loss. It's not commitment phobia, there is a difference. I always feel my mom left me, my father made a choice...So there's a fear of loss that exists. There's a feeling that eventually (everyone will leave). I'm trying to work on it," he had said.

"When anything happens, I feel this will end too. Ek subconscious cheze hai jo bhaari padhti hai mujhe (It's a subconscious thing that costs me). I, may be, could have wonderful relationships with certain girls, but I didn't give it a shot because I didn't want to let them in. I thought what is she point, she will leave," he further added.