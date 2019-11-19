Nominations for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award 2020 - announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 31 - will be open till November 30. The ministry said that nominations and recommendations for the SPNU Award are being received online by the MHA website.

The Indian government has instituted this highest civilian award in the field of contribution to the unity and integrity of India, in the name of India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The Award seeks to recognize notable and inspiring contributions to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India. The nominations will be invited publically every year.

The award will be in the shape of a lotus leaf made of gold and silver. It will be 6 cm in length, 2 cm at its greatest breadth and 4 mm in thickness with the portrait of India's 'iron man' embossed upon a circular shaped gold metal.

Who is eligible for the Award?

According to the national unity awards website, all citizens, without distinction of religion, race caste, gender place of birth, age or occupation, and any institution/organization would be eligible for the Award, which will consist of a medal and a citation.

No cash prize

No monetary grant or cash award shall be attached to the SPNU Award and no more than three Awards shall be given in a year. It shall not be conferred posthumously except in very rare and highly deserving cases.

How to apply