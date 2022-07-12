Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be together in a relationship for a long time but the actors never acknowledged the same. The duo was also seen together in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal'. However, recently, prior to the launch of 'Koffee With Karan 7', filmmaker Karan Johar proudly said that the 'Koffee Couch' has manifested a number of love stories, including Sara and Kartik, confirming the couple's relationship.

'The couch of manifestation'

During his interview with India Today, Karan Johar referred to the Koffee couch as 'the couch of manifestation'. He said, "I call this couch the couch of manifestation. Because Katrina on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky, then Vicky collapsed, and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara mentioned Kartik and they started dating. Alia has mentioned Ranbir season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it's fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships!"

Though the reports now state that both the actors have parted ways and are only cordial to each other in public spaces as they belong to the same profession, it seems the 'Atrangi Re' star is quite upset with KJo for revealing about her personal life.

'It's not that Sara will never talk to Karan...'

A close source to BollywoodLife said, "Sara is not very happy with Karan speaking about her personal life in public as she wants the audience to focus only on her career graph. She is trying extremely hard to make her mark and this personal information about her life might shift the focus of the fans which she doesn't want."

The source further added, "It's not that Sara will never talk to Karan or something or she very much upset but yes, she has the pinch of her personal life going out in public because she is a very dedicated actor and only wants people to talk about her films."

Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7' has already aired and garnered positive responses from the audience. The episode was undoubtedly a laughter riot with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt gracing the couch. According to reports, Sara Ali Khan will be joined by Janhvi Kapoor in one of the coming episodes this season.