Sara Ali Khan is the new Bollywood sensation, and her latest photoshoot for Vogue India will simply leave you jaw-dropped.

The star kid started her Bollywood career with two back to back box office hit movies. First, she impressed audience with her acting in Kedarnath, and then she enjoyed commercial success in the form of Simmba.

However, the actress seems to be unstoppable as now she is making heads turn with her sizzling photoshoot for Vogue India. The Instagram handle of the magazine has shared some of her photos from the shoot. This is the first time Sara has gone for such a raunchy photoshoot, and she has simply nailed it.

Although she is mostly seen carrying a cute and bubbly character, this photoshoot proves that the young diva is ready to take down the hottest of Bollywood actresses.

Saif Ali Khan's daughter has won the hearts of millions in a short span of time. Fans love not just her onscreen avatars but also how she is in real life. She is often seen taking selfies with fans, and has never been heard to throw tantrums.

She has also been in news these days for her growing closeness with her "crush" Kartik Aaryan. The two have been busy shooting for their movie Love Aaj Kal 2, but have been spotted multiple times together off the sets as well.

Rumours of their romance started after Sara openly admitted that she wants to date Kartik. Since then, the two got extremely fond of each other, and are apparently quite comfortable together.

Check Sara's hot photoshoot for Vogue India: