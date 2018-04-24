Star kid Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut and is currently working in Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. With Sara being one of the star kid whose debut is being watched closely, the star kid is unfazed by all the attention is given to her by the paparazzi.

While we have heard the stories of stars ignoring the photographers or getting into a fight with them, Sara's warm and kind gesture toward the photographers will surely melt your heart.

According to the reports by DNA, Sara Ali Khan was seen attending with dad Saif Ali Khan at the wedding reception of well-known fashion designer Sandeep Khosla's niece, Saudamini Mattu. As the ceremony came to an end late in the night, Saif and Sara saw the photographers still waiting outside the venue to click the celebrities that were attending the event.

Sara who looked absolutely stunning at the event greeted the patiently waiting photographers kindly and enquired if they had eaten something. The budding actress then went in to get some boxes of sweets for the photographers and ensured that they were served water and soft drinks. She even spoke for a while with the photographers before heading back inside the venue.

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She has two interesting projects as of now Simmba with Ranveer Singh and Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput. Although Kedarnath was meant to be her debut vehicle the film was in the troubled waters for some time, but all is well now. It is likely that Sara will debut in Bollywood with Simmba and mom Amrita Singh is leaving no stone unturned to give her the best.

The cop drama film Simmba is set to release December 28, 2018.