Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut soon, is now being talked about for her dance at Saudamini Mattu's wedding reception. The dance video has gone viral on social media.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara shook a leg in the song "Saat Samundar Paar" from the movie Vishwatma. Dressed in a gorgeous white saree, the young diva simply impressed all with her dance moves.

While Sara looked immensely confident dancing in front of all the guests, people present there could not help cheering for her beautiful performance. She has not yet made her debut but already has two movies – Simbaa and Kedarnath in her kitty.

Not just Sara, even Karan Johar nailed it with his dancing at the event. He presented an energetic performance on the tune of a popular song from his own film Student of the Year. Even KJo got all the crowd cheering for him.

There are some other videos in which celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, and several others were seen having a gala time on the dance floor at the reception.

Sara was supposed to make her debut with the film Kedarnath that features Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the film's release got delayed, and now she will be first seen in Rohit Shetty's Simbaa that has Ranveer Singh as the male lead.