Sara Ali Khan has revealed that she thought mother Amrita Singh ran a "porn site". Sara added that she thought parents Amrita – Saif were negative people. She further revealed that as a child she thought Saif used foul language and Amrita ran a porn site. Sara added that since the two even got awards for "Best Actor in Negative Role" it further strengthened her belief.

Saif - Amrita negative people

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Sara said that she watched Saif Ali Khan in the film Omkara, where he used a lot of foul language. She also remembered watching her mother in Kalyug and thinking she ran a porn site.

"All I remember is watching Omkara (2006) and Kalyug (2005) and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people (laughs)! I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a porn site...it was not fun! And because they were both nominated for 'best actor in a negative role' in the same year, I was, like, 'What is this!?'" she said.

Sara's work-life balance

Sara further spoke about how she has learned to compartmentalize her life and work. She also spoke about how she doesn't let one affect the other anymore. "I have always been mama's girl, I've always been an explorer and highly motivated, and I haven't inculcated this trait from a tutor, home, or a gym trainer... I'm the one who will want to do five more push-ups, read one more chapter of chemistry, or request for another reading of a script. Yes, life and the circumstances around me have changed... I'm getting better at compartmentalising my emotions—just because you've had a bad day at work doesn't mean you fight with your mother, or not perform well at work," she added.