Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about the nuances of modern dating in an unfiltered conversation. Sara spoke at length about her views on dating in today's fast-paced world. The Pataudi girl was in a freewheeling chat with social media queen Kusha Kapila on Tinder's Swipe Ride series. Both, Sara and Kusha whipped up a storm on this chatty ride.

Sara's perfect match

Discussing what piques her interest while on the lookout for a date on the dating platform, Sara revealed that she values authenticity and honesty in her someone special. While she loves goofing around and being silly, her ideal date should have the perfect blend of humour and intelligence. If you're someone whose individualism shines through, Sara is bound to have heart eyes for you!

In her signature shayar style, the sass queen stated, "You can tell when someone is pretending to be something versus when someone is who they really are. Karo toh honesty se karo, imandari se karo aur shiddat se karo."

To love or not to love? Sara gets brutally honest

The women in power discussed relationships with body image, where in Sara revealed she's a major foodie with an appetite of a horse littered with regular cravings for coffee. You need to tune in to figure out how her love for food gave her the perfect metric to decide if she likes someone! The conversation took an interesting spin in the series, wherein when asked if she's ever experienced love at first sight, Sara disclosed a shocking statement her diehard fans would find hard to digest!

"It's a bit serious but never have I ever experienced love, toh love at first sight toh door ki baat hai. Tum log muhje jalaate raho gaadi mein. Sara ko pyaar nahi mila, Sara ko yeh nahi mila, Sara ko bhuk lagti hai, Sara ko coffee pila do!" she confessed.