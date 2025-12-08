As Sara Ali Khan's debut film—Kedarnath—marked seven years, the actress took to social media to thank Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara walked down the memory lane and expressed her gratitude towards late Sushant for introducing her to several new things during the journey of the movie. Sara also thanked the director, Abhishek Kapoor, for making her a part of that journey.

"7 years to Kedarnath. If only I could go back to 2017... not to change a single moment but to relive, cherish and truly appreciate every nanosecond of that magical time. I miss it everyday. But I really am grateful for all that it gave me and all that it taught me. And honestly everytime I go back to my favourite valley it continues to give me, teach me, love me, nurture me and remind me of all that I have been given," Sara wrote.

Sara thanked late Sushant Singh Rajput for introducing her to black coffee, trekking, moon's enigma and pahaadi food. She also thanked him for reminding her to always be curious and to keep learning.

Thanks Sushant

"My introduction to black coffee, the genesis of my love for trekking, the start of my moon obsession, true desire for the camera, gratitude to my audience and the realisation of my fondness for pahadi khana. Thank you Sushant for introducing me to all of this. But mostly thank you for reminding me to always be curious and always try and learn," she went on to add.

Expresses gratitude

Sara also thanked the director for giving her this film. "@gattukapoor I will always be grateful to you for this film, this journey and these memories. @kanika.d thank you for creating a world that i didn't realise would become such an integral and sacred part of my world even today. @jehanhanda thank you being a genuine brother across all these years," she signed off.