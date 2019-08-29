Sara Ali Khan, who made an impressive debut with Kedarnath, followed by another hit movie Simmba, revealed the reason behind she becoming an actress. The young talent said that she aspires for versatility, and that is what motivated her to chose the profession.

"The reason for which I have chosen to become an actor is the fact that I aspire for versatility in the genres of films that I do and in the kind of roles that I portray, and I don't think that you can necessarily have a lot of screen time in every single film that you are a part of. I think sometimes you do films because there are certain directors that you want to work with or there is a certain genre that you want to be a part of and while of course, in time and role and importance to the narrative are things that actors do consider and things that I consider as well," Sara said.

The gorgeous diva further spoke about her decision to chose a masala entertainer right after playing a lead role in a completely different film like Kedarnath.

"I think a balance in the kind of films I do and versatility in the roles that I can portray are also very important deciding factors for me. I was very keen to work with Rohit Sir, I am huge fan of the genre of work that he does and I think that it was a different opportunity for me than Kedarnath. Going forward, I think that of course, one does aspire for author backed roles and great characters to portray. I think that somewhere down the line the movie business is a collaborative one and sometimes there are films and stories that you want to be a part of even if you don't have a lot of screen time, so that's why I decided to be part of Simmba and Rohit sir was nice enough to cast me in it," she added.

The actress will next be seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali's movie alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan Coolie No. 1, both of which are slated to be released next year.