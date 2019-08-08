'Rising Star' Sara Ali Khan is grabbing the eyeballs as she rules over all the August issue of a leading magazine- looking every bit of beauty that you cannot get your eyes off.

The actress looks gorgeous as she wears a light green- off white saree giving it a twist to the regular way, wrapped around the waist. The saree is paired with a puff crepe blouse, letting her hair down the shoulder with nude makeup.

Femina announced their August cover girl as, "Rising star @saraalikhan95 stuns in all her ethereal glory on our latest cover".

The magazine also launched the digital cover and how aptly they define the cover star, "Ambitious, feisty, straightforward, and raring to go, @saraalikhan95 brings vivacity and innocence like no other on our digital cover!"

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most talked-about and successful debutants of 2018 with her two films Kedarnath and Simmba, which released within just 15 days smashed records at the box office and the talent and flair of the actress made it all larger than life.

The actress has hardly had any time to spare since then with continuous work schedule line ups, having film shoots, doing promotions along with brand shoots. The testimony of the same is the continuous brand announcements where Sara Ali Khan has become the face of many leading brands, right after the successful release of her films.

Sara chose the unconventional path as she made her debut in the Hindi film industry right after she finished her education. Only after the release of her films, Sara chose to get featured on the covers of the leading magazines. Spotted always with a smile and greeting everyone the actress comes across as the warmest celebrity.

Sara Ali Khan, who is just two films old in Bollywood, has become a sensation within such a short span of time with marketers betting big on her and filmmakers seeking to sign her.

The actress already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated annual revenue of over Rs 30 crore, this year alone and the brands range right from a sports brand to a jewellery brand. With a massive appeal amongst the audience, Sara is not just a youth influencer but has created all the buzz ever since she stepped into the industry hence, being hailed as the "buzz girl" of Bollywood.

The actress will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali 's film alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan Coolie No. 1, both of which are slated to be released next year.