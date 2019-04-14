Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan made a stunning debut in Bollywood with two back-to-back hit films - Kedarnath and Simmba. Not just that she impressed everyone with her acting skills but also floored her fans with her wit and innocence. Her honest interviews further boosted her popularity and soon was pursued by many top brands for endorsements. Owing to her growing popularity, Sara has now replaced Disha Patani as the face of a popular sports brand Puma.

According to reports, the one-year contract between Disha and the sports brand was not renewed and it is being said that the leading brand was on the look out for a new face for endorsement. And Sara, being a fitness enthusiast, turned out to be the perfect contender for the brand to endorse their products.

It is also being said that Sara and Virat Kohli, who became the first Indian sportsperson to sign a Rs 100-crore endorsement deal for eight years, may come together for promoting the sports and lifestyle brand. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that Sara has added another feather to her cap in such a short span of time in her career.

Sara is currently in the news for getting paired opposite her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2, which is the sequel of his 2009 romantic saga Love Aaj Kal, which originally featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead role.