Sara Ali Khan has always spoken about how she gives preference to utility over luxury. The diva known for her modesty and simplicity has once again spoken about her finances. Sara Ali Khan has revealed that it is her mother who takes care of her money. She added that even her Gpay account is linked to her mother, Amrita Singh's number.

Sara Ali Khan said that she is quite cautious about where she spends her money. She added that she holds her money close to her but splurges a bit when she wishes. The Saare Jahan Se Achha actress also added that she saves money to travel as that is something she is passionate about.

On utility and luxury

"I am aware and mindful about where I spend my money. I don't enjoy spending money frivolously. But yes of course, splurging a little bit...why not? I love travelling, so I save money for that. I don't have a Hermes bag; my mom has and I borrow it. I seek utility in the things. I aspire to buy a Chanel bag one day. But if you are comfortable in Zara, that's great too!" she said during Times Now Summit.

Sara Ali Khan said that anything she has to buy, the OTP comes on her mother's number. She added that this makes her mother also aware of where she is and when.

Mom manages money

"I have learnt that chhoti chhoti cheezein alag alag jagahon pe (small things in different places) you should invest. My mom handles my money entirely. Even my GPay account is linked to her. My OTPs come on her phone. Forget pocket money, I cannot even book a ticket without her. I go, 'Mumma, can I get the OTP'. She always knows where I am. The li'l bit of discrepancy, woh bhi (that too) social media, Instagram ne reveal kar diya (Instagram revealed it)," she mentioned.

On professional front, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Sky Force opposite Veer Pahariya. The Akhay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur film failed to do any wonders at the box office.