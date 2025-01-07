Sara Ali Khan is Lord Shiva's devotee. The actress often gives us a sneak peek into her spiritual side by with her temple visits on social media. Now, for the first Monday of 2025, the diva visited Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling temple and shared pictures from the holy place. Sara is seen in a simple white chikankari salwar kameez with tilak on her forehead.

Sara's post

"Sara ke Saal ka pehla Somvaar. Jai Bholenath," she wrote while sharing pictures of her spiritual tour. While many praised Sara Ali Khan for being secular, there were many who lashed out at her for visiting a Hindu temple. From Ajmer Sharif to Bangla Sahib, the Sky Force actress often seeks blessings at holy sites.

Sara also gets trolled and sometimes even receives a lot of hate from trolls on social media for it. But the diva is not the one to hide or change her opinions on the basis of what others think of her. She has often said that she would take criticisms on her professional life from the audience seriously but wouldn't pay heed to their views on her personal life.

Sara on being trolled over religious beliefs

"I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place...I believe in energy," she had said during a press conference.

Upcoming films

With three big films lined up for release this year, Sara has her kitty full. The young actress would be seen in Sky Force along with Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya; she also has a spy film with Ayushmann Khurrana in the making and will also be sharing the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro In Dino.