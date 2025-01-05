The trailer of Sky force was dropped on Sunday morning, starring Akshay Kumar, Nimrit Kaur and Sara Ali Khan. Apart from the stellar cast Veer Pahariya is making his acting debut in the film. The trailer of the film was dropped at grand launch that happened in Mumbai on Sunday. At the trailer launch event, Veer and Akshay enthralled the media with their one liners. Mot just on-screen even their off-screen camaraderie was visible.

Sara Ali Khan skipped the trailer launch event

In the trailer of Sky Force of Sara Ali Khan character essays the role of Veer's wife. Although the tatiler didn't show them together on-screen.

Not many know, Sara Ali Khan and Veer were dating and they called it quits soon. During the trailer launch, Veer spoke about working with Sara in his debut film.

Veer on working with Sara

A reporter from News18 asked Veer about his debut film, mentioning that Sara is also a part of it and noting their past 'friendship.' The reporter questioned whether Sara had extended any help to him while filming.

Veer said, "She (Sara) was very sweet. She was very helpful. industry already. So she did help me a lot, and I'm very grateful. Thank you, Sara."

Sara dated Veer before she even made her debut as an actor with Abhishek Kapoor's 2018 romantic drama Kedarnath. On an episode of Koffee with Karan season 7, Karan Johar teased that Sara was dating Veer at the same time as Janhvi Kapoor was dating his brother Shikhar Pahariya. After a break-up that lasted a few years, Janhvi is back with Shikhar.