The trailer of Akshay Kumar's much-awaited movie, Sky Force, was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Sunday. Sky Force offers a glimpse into one of India's first and deadliest air strikes on Pakistan.

Skyforce trailer

The trailer showcases Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya on a mission to safeguard India while fighting against all odds. The Indian Air Force strikes back hard when Pakistan attacks India. Akshay Kumar takes charge and leads the team. From firing at enemies to flying fighter planes, Akshay Kumar is back doing what he does best.

Veer Pahariya makes his debut and complements Akshay in most of the scenes. Without giving away spoilers, the trailer reveals Veer's character embarking on a mission only to go missing soon after. Sara Ali Khan plays Veer's wife, and the trailer hints that they share a child.

“Tera baap…. Hindustan”#AkshayKumar comes on screen like never before in action packed #SkyForce. The actor has been known for his heroism on screen and this is what he should bring in ample quantity at the big screen.



It should be a winning start for him this #RepublicDay… pic.twitter.com/rZBABxNe7q — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) January 5, 2025

Akshay Kumar goes against all odds to bring Veer back.

Apart from high-octane sequences, the trailer features a rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo. Needless to say, Akshay Kumar's impactful dialogues and commanding screen presence are bound to give audiences goosebumps.

Dialogues, action and much more

Some of the most heart-pounding dialogues by Akshay Kumar that stand out include:

"Dusra gaal neta dikhate hain... hum fauji nahi." ("Politicians put their other cheek forward... we soldiers do not).

"Tera baap... Hindustan." ( Your Father, India)

Netizens have praised the adrenaline rush and patriotic fervour portrayed in the Sky Force trailer. However, some have pointed out similarities to the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter.

Apart from Akshay and Veert, the film also features talented actors Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

This Republic Day, witness the untold story of a heroic sacrifice - the tale of India’s first and deadliest airstrike.

Mission #SkyForce ✈ - In Cinemas 24th January 2025.#SkyForceTrailer out now.



? - https://t.co/6OV1SIRzEO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2025

However, Sara Ali Khan seems somewhat out of place in her role.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force is a tribute to India's unsung heroes, celebrating their courage, sacrifice, and camaraderie. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik, the film will be released in theatres on January 24, 2025.