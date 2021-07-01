Sara Ali Khan seems to have fallen in love once again. The young actress is rumored to be dating her Kedarnath assistant director, Jehan Nanda. Sara's recent pictures and videos with Jehan have grabbed the massive spotlight. There has been a strong buzz in the industry about Sara's closeness to Jehan. While shooting for Kedarnath, Sara was rumored to be dating late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Jehan shared a picture of the two which looked like a beach holiday. The two were seen twinning in orange and looked rather cozy in the picture. Sara reposted the image and wrote, "love you!" She further wrote, "Take me back" on Jehan's Instagram story. Though the two might remain tight-lipped over it, the pictures tell an entirely different story.

On Sara Ali Khan's birthday, Jehan had shared several pictures and videos of the two of them together. He had said, "Nothing has and nothing will be a testament to our love, friendship and the memories we have created over the years. Love, celebration, good times, bad times, unprecedented loss, a pandemic! Who would have known We're young and have gone through the whirlwind of many different phases, a rollercoaster of emotions but have stuck by each other. Thank you and I also promise to always have your back. Go conquerthe #happybirthday #gratitude #love #happiness #forever."

Sara Ali Khan was also said to be dating Kartik Aaryan during Love Aaj Kal. Sara had been quite vocal about her affection for Kartik and had always spoken highly of him. On Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan too, Sara Ali Khan had expressed her desire to date Kartik. However, there were reports of the duo heading for splitsville after their film flopped.