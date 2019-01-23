Ever since her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kedarnath', Sara Ali Khan has been floating in the entertainment industry. From advertisements, new projects, endorsements to events; the diva can be seen making her presence felt almost everywhere.

While her first film proved her mettle as an actor, her second outing with Rohit Shetty, Simmba, established her as a commercial success too.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who had a massive fall-out with his ex-Ankita Lokhande, seemed to have a very easy and comfortable camaraderie with Sara. However, if a report from TOI is to be believed, the duo is more than "just good friends."

As per the report, the friendship that blossomed on the sets of 'Kedarnath' has turned into something more serious with time. And not just that, Sara even shortened her trip to Dehradun to ensure she remains with Sushant to celebrate his birthday in the city.

On Karan Johar's 'coffee couch', Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan had said that she wishes to date Kartik Aaryan, which had taken both Karan Johar and dad Saif Ali Khan by surprise.

Post the interview, Kartik did get a chance to meet Sara Ali Khan but in the presence of her father, Saif. "I think Saif (Ali Khan) sir was also there, so it was all eco-friendly." He had also said, "I don't know what to say to that. All I can say is that she is very pretty and I am really looking forward to her film."

Even Ranveer Singh had tried to play cupid between the two at an awards function. But, Kartik, it seems, has already started hanging out with Ananya Pandey. Sushant is currently busy promoting his upcoming film opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Sonchiriya.