Over the years the Pataudi family has been through their fair share of highs and lows. Though the country has immense respect for the Khan family and their heritage, the Pataudi's always managed to land themselves in controversies. And the latest soup that they have landed themselves into seems to be the drugs allegations against Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan was summoned by the NCB and the diva was questioned for several hours. As per reports, Sara not only accepted being in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput during Kedarnath but also accepted seeing him consume drugs. Sara has revealed to NCB that Sushant used to consume drugs regularly and also that she never did it herself. Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Simone Khambatta are the other names that emerged out of this.

Amid all this, Saif Ali Khan has chosen to move to Delhi with Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena, who is expecting her second child with Saif, had to go to Delhi for the next leg of the shooting of Laal Singh Chadha. However, this time, Saif too accompanied her. A Filmibeat report states that Saif has intentionally moved to Delhi to stay away from media glare and paparazzi questions owing to Sara's drug controversy.

The report also stated that Saif Ali Khan gave Amrita Singh an earful after the controversy erupted. It was Amrita Singh who had been looking after Sara's career and was guarding her early days in the industry. The report also stated that it is Sharmila Tagore who has been trying to use her connections to help out Sara. Amrita Singh and Ibrahim were seen by Sara Ali Khan's side when she landed in Mumbai.