SAP has announced free nationwide access to the SAP Learning Hub, student edition, marking a significant push toward accelerating the Indian government's Skill India mission. The initiative aims to equip students with job-ready digital skills and create a future-ready workforce capable of leading India's next wave of digital transformation.

The SAP Learning Hub is a subscription-based education platform that offers both guided and self-paced learning on core SAP technologies. By waiving subscription fees, over Rs 2 lakh depending on the courses, for students in India, SAP seeks to remove financial barriers and connect academic training with high-demand digital careers.

With this move, students not just in Tier 1 cities but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions will gain access to globally recognised SAP training and certification pathways—all delivered online.

"Digital skilling is central to India's future growth story. Democratizing access to SAP Learning Hub will ensure that India's youth can spearhead the digital revolution, by providing students with the skills that multinational corporations actively seek," said Tine Vandenbreeden, Global VP SIX Partner Solution Enablement, SAP.

What the program offers:

Free 12-month renewable access to SAP Learning Hub, student edition Hands-on learning with real case studies and live systems Expert-led sessions, community forums, and interactive Q&A Two free attempts at globally recognized SAP certification exams SAP Learning Journeys designed for both business and technology roles

The platform is stream-agnostic, enabling students from finance, HR, supply chain, IT, marketing, data, and other disciplines to build digital competencies. Certifications earned through the program can serve as a strong differentiator on resumes, making candidates more employable and interview-ready for roles in India's fast-growing digital economy.

Beyond employability, SAP expects the program to spark innovation and entrepreneurship. Students exposed to enterprise-grade systems will be better positioned to solve real-world business challenges, support digital transformation for local enterprises, or build their own startups.

SAP anticipates thousands of students earning certifications through the initiative over the coming years. The long-term goal is to develop a digitally skilled workforce that strengthens India's competitiveness on the global stage.